Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.58, but opened at $154.51. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 655,633 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

