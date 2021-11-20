Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its position in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,349 shares of company stock worth $1,942,050 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.71.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

