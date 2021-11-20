Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,869.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $989,298.69 and $40,869.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.86 or 0.07329695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.87 or 0.99978952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.