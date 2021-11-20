AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

