AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ACV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,099. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
