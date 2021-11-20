Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. American Express has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

