Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $112.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

