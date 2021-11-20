Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,033.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3,033.00 and last traded at $3,027.88, with a volume of 34049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,981.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,856.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,691.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

