ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.00) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.83). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,318. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.