Amalgamated Bank Acquires 11,543 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

