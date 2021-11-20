Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 27,344 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $9,153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Well by 234.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Well by 14.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 179.0% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 325,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $621,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $7.34 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,262 shares of company stock worth $4,146,920 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.