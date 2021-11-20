Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $987.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

