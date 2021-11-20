Amalgamated Bank Has $353,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,905,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 49,189 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 542.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD opened at $11.70 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.