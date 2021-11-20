Amalgamated Bank Has $399,000 Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 440.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 268,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

