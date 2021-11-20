Amalgamated Bank Invests $374,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.78 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

