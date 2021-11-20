Amalgamated Bank Invests $381,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chuy’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.93 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.