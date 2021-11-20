Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 6,574 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

