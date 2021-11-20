Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

