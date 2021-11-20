American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,871 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

