American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.70 Million

Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post sales of $263.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $934.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,943. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 410.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

