American Express to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

NYSE AXP opened at $173.54 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

