American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. American Software has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $833.86 million, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

