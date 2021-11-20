American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

