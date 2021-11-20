American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.