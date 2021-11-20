AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after buying an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

