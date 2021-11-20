Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.90. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

