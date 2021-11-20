Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,424,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 166,246 shares valued at $1,884,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.