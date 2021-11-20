Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,329 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

