Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

