ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.35. ANA has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA Company Profile

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.