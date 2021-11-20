Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $190.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

