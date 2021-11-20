Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 614,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

