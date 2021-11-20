Analysts Expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 over the last 90 days. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,445. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.89.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

