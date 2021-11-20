Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Century Casinos also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.81. 116,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,791. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 3.03. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

