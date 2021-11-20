Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $195.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average is $152.62. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

