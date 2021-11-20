Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 3,108,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,853. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.