Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.60. 1,352,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,211. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,340,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.