Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MTW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. 137,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

