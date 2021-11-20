Analysts Set Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) PT at $12.57

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

LTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61. Latch has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

