Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $123.28

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. TFI International has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

