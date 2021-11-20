Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $19.17

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.
Lion Electric stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Lion Electric has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $35.25.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
