Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Target Price at $19.17

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Lion Electric stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Lion Electric has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 52.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

