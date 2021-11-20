Analyzing CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CEVA and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $97.63, suggesting a potential downside of 9.42%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57% Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Trade Desk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 11.03 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -370.69 Trade Desk $836.03 million 61.97 $242.32 million $0.57 189.11

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trade Desk beats CEVA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

