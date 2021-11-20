Analyzing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $609.69 million 1.41 $33.82 million $0.68 20.68 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.80 $17.95 million $0.32 102.56

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 6.66% 3.93% 3.11% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Photronics and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $36.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Photronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Photronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

