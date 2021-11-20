Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 114,714.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,063 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 75.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 1,138,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

AM stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

