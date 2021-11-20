Anyswap Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00018127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $200.47 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

