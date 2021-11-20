Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AON were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.27.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

