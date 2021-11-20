Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.01 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and $6.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00204797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.54 or 0.00609353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.