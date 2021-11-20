Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 713,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

