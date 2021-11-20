Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

