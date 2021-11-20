Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.90.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $76.68 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.