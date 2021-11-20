AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.42, but opened at $102.00. AppLovin shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 10,912 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,010 shares of company stock worth $76,123,038. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

